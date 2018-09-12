U.N. chief pushes for protection of civilians in Syria's Idlib

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday appealed to Russia, Iran and Turkey to "spare no effort to find solutions that protect civilians" in Syria's Idlib and said it was "absolutely essential" a full-scale battle was avoided.

"This would unleash a humanitarian nightmare unlike any seen in the blood-soaked Syrian conflict," he told reporters.

