U.N. chief Guterres concerned by events in Venezuela - spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is concerned by events in Venezuela surrounding the election of the National Assembly's president, a U.N. spokesman said in a statement on Monday.

"The Secretary-General calls on all actors to take immediate steps to lower tensions and to work towards a peaceful and sustainable solution to the political crisis," the spokesman said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.