U.N. chief condemns oil tanker attacks, says independent probe needed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters on Friday the truth needed to be established after two oil tankers were attacked this week in the Gulf of Oman, adding that the international body condemned the attack.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the head of the Arab League, urged Iran to reverse course after the United States blamed the country for the attacks.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.