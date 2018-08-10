You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

U.N. chief calls for probe into Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen

World Reuters Aug 10, 2018 04:05:46 IST

U.N. chief calls for probe into Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned a Saudi-led coalition air strike in Yemen that killed dozens of people on Thursday and called for "an independent and prompt investigation," a spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General emphasizes that all parties must take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects in the conduct of military operations," U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 04:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






Super Cool News Apps | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores