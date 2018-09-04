You are here:
Typhoon Jebi hits Japan: Strongest storm in 25 years leaves two dead; Shinzo Abe urges people to evacuate

World FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:24:27 IST

The strongest typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall on Tuesday. Packing winds of up to 216 kilometres per hour, the typhoon hit western Japan near areas still recovering from deadly record rains earlier this summer. AP

The strongest Typhoon to hit Japan in 25 years made landfall on Tuesday, killing two and injuring dozens. Typhoon Jebi slammed into the west of the country packing winds of up to 216 kilometres per hour. AP

The winds peeled off multi-storey scaffolding attached to buildings. Evacuation advisories have been issued for more than 300,000 people in western Japan, including 280,000 in the port city of Kobe, with local officials setting up some 1,500 shelters. AP

The strong gusts ripped sheeting from rooftops. The local media reported two deaths in the storm, including a 71-year-old man killed in western Shiga prefecture after being trapped under a collapsed warehouse. AP

As many as 800 flights were cancelled, including several international flights departing and arriving at Nagoya and Osaka. According to local media reports, about a million households were left without power by the storm. AP

A tanker slammed into the side of a bridge connecting the airport to the mainland, damaging part of the bridge and the vessel in Osaka, western Japan. AP

Local media warned that the wind speeds Jebi is packing are strong enough to bring down traditional-style wooden houses and power poles, and urged people in affected areas to avoid non-essential travel. Primary and middle schools in affected areas are closed for safety reasons, while regional businesses also reacted quickly. AP

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had urged people to evacuate early and ordered his government to take all necessary measures to protect residents, after the weather agency warned of landslides, flooding and violent winds, as well as high tides, lightning and tornadoes. Japan is regularly struck by major storms during the summer and autumn. AP

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:24:27 IST

