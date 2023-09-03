Typhoon Haikui prompts Taiwan to evacuate thousands, cancel flights

Domestic flights were cancelled, and almost 3,000 people were evacuated, as Taiwan braced for the arrival of Typhoon Haikui on Sunday, which is predicted to deliver torrential rain and high gusts to the island’s south and east.

Haikui is expected to make landfall in Taiwan’s hilly and sparsely populated far southeast late Sunday afternoon. Counties and towns in the east and south cancelled courses and announced a day off for employees.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen informed a gathering of disaster management authorities that this would be the first storm to make landfall on the island and pass its central mountain range in four years.

People should avoid going out and avoid travelling up mountains, to the seashore, fishing, or participating in water sports, according to a statement from Tsai’s office.

Haikui is a significantly lesser storm than Typhoon Saola, which made landfall on Saturday in Hong Kong and the southern Chinese province of Guangdong. According to Tropical Storm Risk, Haikui is only projected to be a Category 1 or 2 typhoon when it makes landfall in Taiwan.

According to Taiwan’s government, 2,868 individuals have already been evacuated, primarily in the south and east.

Taiwan’s two major domestic carriers, UNI Air and Mandarin carriers, cancelled all flights on Sunday, as did ferry services to other islands.

There was less disruption to international flights, with only 37 cancelled for Sunday, the Civil Aeronautics Administration said.

The military has mobilised soldiers and equipment to help with flood relief and evacuation efforts.