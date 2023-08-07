World

Typhoon Doksuri: At least 14 dead as northeastern China reels under devastating floods

Typhoon Doksuri, which made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks ago, has triggered heavy rainfall and severe flooding in various regions, including Beijing, and Hebei province

FP Staff Last Updated:August 07, 2023 10:34:15 IST
An aerial view shows rescue workers and boats along a flooded road at an industrial development zone, following heavy rainfall in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, China. Reuters

Over the course of the weekend, devastating floods caused by Typhoon Doksuri have resulted in the loss of 14 lives in the Chinese city of Shulan.

The typhoon, which made landfall in southern Fujian province two weeks ago, has triggered heavy rainfall and severe flooding in various regions, including Beijing, and Hebei province.

Adding to the grim toll, more than twenty people lost their lives last week in Beijing and Hebei. However, a comprehensive nationwide death toll is yet to be provided by the Chinese authorities.

Among the deceased in Shulan were three officials, including a vice mayor of the city, reported Reuters.

Water levels in Shulan have receded to safer levels, and residents are being relocated while infrastructure repairs are being carried out. According to state media, electricity has been restored to 14,305 homes, offering some relief to affected communities.

Notably, challenges persist in regions where the Songhua River, the main river in Northeastern China, and its Nenjiang tributary continue to remain at alarmingly high levels.

Additionally, efforts to restore power in flood-hit areas of Beijing and Hebei province have been underway, with some progress made. However, there are still ongoing endeavors to resume power in the northeastern provinces of Jilin, Heilongjiang, and Liaoning.

The focus of the Chinese authorities remains on providing aid and restoring essential services to those impacted by the devastating floods caused by Typhoon Doksuri.

Published on: August 07, 2023 10:21:39 IST

