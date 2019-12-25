Two strong quakes shake central Colombia - USGS

(Reuters) - Two strong quakes, of magnitude 6.0 and magnitude 5.8, struck central Colombia on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quakes, about 150 km (93 miles) south of the capital Bogota, were very shallow, which would have amplified their effects.

(Reporting by Sandra Maler in Washington; Editing by Alistair Bell)

