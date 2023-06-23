Two sisters, who had been unaware of each other’s existence, have now reunited after more than 60 years. Julie Mamo, 66 and Julie Ansell, 64, nicknamed Julie 1 and Julie 2 by their family, led independent lives without realising their shared bond. In this case, the reunion between Julie and her sister was facilitated by their nephew, Jason Fisher. His curiosity about his ethnic heritage led him to take a test with MyHeritage.com, a genealogy website. As a result of an unexpected DNA test, a connection was revealed between the sisters.

A Metro report claims that test results posted on a genealogy website showed that Jason’s father had two sisters who were 70 per cent genetically compatible, Julie Mamo being the strongest match. The siblings’ mother, Lillian Fisher, then 17, was a single parent when she gave birth to Mamo. However, she was reportedly under pressure from society to place her child for adoption.

The family

As her life progressed, Lillian had four more children. Julie Ansell, Fisher’s eldest child, currently resides in St Margaret’s Bay, Kent, UK. As for Julie Mamo, within nine days of her birth, she was adopted by Mavis and David Holland, who moved to Australia to start afresh. Unfortunately, Lillian Fisher passed away a few years ago.

Ansell recalled a memorable event she experienced at 12-years-old. She had learned from her mother, Lillian Fisher, that her mom had given up a child for adoption. “At that age, nothing sinks in. Months roll into years and you don’t think about it,” Metro quoted Ansell as saying.

As siblings reunited with each other, the elder expressed excitement over the bond they had formed. As Ansell put it: “We just get on, we don’t even try, it’s no effort. We slotted into each other’s lives like a jigsaw puzzle.”

Sisters re-connected

A determination grew in Fisher and he searched for Mamo’s daughter and found her on Facebook. Having established the connection, Ansell immediately booked a plane ticket to Australia, eager to finally catch up with her long-lost sister.

In order to meet Mamo’s extended family whom she hadn’t seen for 45 years, Julie Mamo and Julie Ansell traveled to the UK together. While Mamo plans to return to Australia later this month, plans are already being made for their next meeting. They look forward to reunite in Bali next year. The two are also undergoing another DNA test to determine whether they share the same father. They believe ‘anything is possible’.

