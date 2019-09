BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two rockets hit central Baghdad’s fortified Green Zone on Monday, security and diplomatic sources said, with no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The Green Zone houses foreign embassies and Iraqi government buildings. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blasts.

(Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and John Davison; Editing by Chris Reese)

