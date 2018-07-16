Football world cup 2018

Two protesters killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces: police official

World Reuters Jul 16, 2018 00:05:48 IST

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Two protesters were killed in clashes with Iraqi security forces in the town of Samawa on Sunday, a police official said, amid growing unrest in southern cities over poor public services and widespread corruption.

"Hundreds of people tried to storm a courthouse. Shots were fired towards us. It was not clear who was shooting. We had no choice but to open fire," said the police official.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed and Aref Mohammed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2018 00:05 AM

