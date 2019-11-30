Two people killed in London Bridge attack - BBC

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Friday when a knife attacker went on the rampage on London Bridge, the BBC reported, citing unidentified sources.

Police shot dead the man who was wearing a fake suicide vest.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

