Two people killed in London Bridge attack - BBC

World Reuters Nov 30, 2019 01:11:17 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Two people were killed on Friday when a knife attacker went on the rampage on London Bridge, the BBC reported, citing unidentified sources.

Police shot dead the man who was wearing a fake suicide vest.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 01:11:17 IST

