You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Two Palestinians killed, 40 injured in clashes near Israel-Gaza border as 'Great March of Return' campaign enters fourth week

World IANS Apr 20, 2018 20:32:56 IST

Gaza: Two Palestinians were killed and over 40 injured on Friday during clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli soldiers near the border between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, medics said.

Palestinian protesters carry a wounded man who was shot by Israeli troops during a protest near the Gaza Strip border with Israel on Saturday. AP

A Palestinian protesters carry a wounded man who was shot by Israeli troops near the Gaza Strip border with Israel. AP

Ahmad Rasahd, 24, and Nabil Abu Aqel, 25, were killed, with the latter dying from a bullet wound to the head, said Palestinian Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra.

An Israeli Army spokeswoman told Efe news that the incidents were being investigated.

The clashes occurred during the fourth consecutive Friday of the "Great March of Return" protest campaign, which called for the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Protesters gathered early in the morning at the five camps deployed along the Gazan-Israeli border to participate in demonstrations.

The Israeli Army warned demonstrators through pamphlets launched from Israeli planes not to approach or damage the border fence.

Israel had previously stated that it would not allow anyone to get within 300 metres of the fence. Israeli Defence Forces used live ammunition in the past against protesters.

According to the latest official data from the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 36 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire since the beginning of the "Great March of Return".


Updated Date: Apr 20, 2018 20:32 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent





Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores