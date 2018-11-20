You are here:
Two more lawmakers call for confidence vote in UK PM May: BBC

World Reuters Nov 20, 2018 00:07:13 IST

LONDON (Reuters) - Two more Conservative lawmakers have submitted letters calling for a no-confidence vote in British Prime Minister Theresa May, the BBC's political editor said in a tweet without citing sources.

If 48 letters of no-confidence are submitted to the head of the 1922 committee, then it triggers a confidence vote in May.

"Two more letters in we hear - Theresa Villiers and Philip Hollobone," Laura Kuenssberg said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 00:07 AM

