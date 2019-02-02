Two men shot in incidents in Northern Ireland's Londonderry - police

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland police said on Friday two men were shot in "paramilitary style attacks" at about 8 p.m. in two locations in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

"Innocent residents shouldn't have to worry about criminal thugs shooting people outside their homes," the police department said in a tweet.

On Jan. 19, a car bomb detonated outside a courthouse in Londonderry. No one was injured in the blast, which was later claimed by a group calling itself the "IRA".

The incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province.

(Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

