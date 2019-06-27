You are here:
Two killed as plane crashes into building while attempting emergency landing at Siberia’s Nizhneangarsk airport

World Press Trust of India Jun 27, 2019 23:58:25 IST

Moscow: A Russian passenger plane overshot the runway, crashed into a building and caught fire at an airport in Siberia on Thursday, killing two crew members, officials said.

A fireman fights fire of a plane AN-24 after a crash during a landing in Nizhneangarsk, Republic of Buryatia, Russia. AP

The small An-24 aircraft, travelling from Ulan-Ude in Siberia, was attempting an emergency landing at Nizhneangarsk airport, the regional government of Buryatia said.

But the plane went 100 metres off the tarmac and "crashed into a waste treatment facility building". "The plane caught fire," it said on its official Instagram account.

Two crew members were killed and 43 passengers, including a child, survived.

Investigators launched a probe into possible violation of air safety regulations, the transport investigators of Eastern Siberia said in a statement. The plane belonged to regional Angara airline and was on a regular flight.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 23:58:25 IST

