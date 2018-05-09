You are here:
Two dead in car bombing at checkpoint near Libya's oil crescent - official

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Two people were killed and four wounded in a car bombing claimed by Islamic State at a checkpoint west of Libya's biggest oil ports on Tuesday, a senior security official said.

A second car bomb was later destroyed by troops as it was driven along a road in the Umm al-Qandil area, military officials said.

The victims of the first bomb included a guard and a civilian at the checkpoint about 70 km (44 miles) from Ras Lanuf, one of the ports in Libya's eastern oil crescent.

Umm al-Qandil is also west of Ras Lanuf and the neighbouring terminal of Es Sider.

Islamic State said in a statement it had carried out the suicide attack.

Islamist militants have staged several attacks targeting security forces at checkpoints in desert areas surrounding the oil crescent in recent months.

