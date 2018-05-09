Two dead in car bombing at checkpoint near Libya's oil crescent - official

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Two people were killed and four wounded in a car bombing claimed by Islamic State at a checkpoint west of Libya's biggest oil ports on Tuesday, a senior security official said.

A second car bomb was later destroyed by troops as it was driven along a road in the Umm al-Qandil area, military officials said.

The victims of the first bomb included a guard and a civilian at the checkpoint about 70 km (44 miles) from Ras Lanuf, one of the ports in Libya's eastern oil crescent.

Umm al-Qandil is also west of Ras Lanuf and the neighbouring terminal of Es Sider.

Islamic State said in a statement it had carried out the suicide attack.

Islamist militants have staged several attacks targeting security forces at checkpoints in desert areas surrounding the oil crescent in recent months.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

