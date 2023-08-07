Two dead, 30 missing after migrant boats sink off Italian coast

At least two people — a woman and her one-year-old baby — died and 30 others went missing after two ships carrying migrants sank off the Italian island of Lampedusa.

The two boats left from the Tunisian port city of Sfax carrying 48 and 42 people, BBC reported.

The Italian coastguards have recovered the bodies of the Ivory Coast woman and her baby.

Meanwhile, Tunisian officials informed that they found the bodies of 10 migrants on a beach near Sfax.

They were found between Friday and Saturday during a windstorm that may have sunken their boat, officials told AFP.

The port city is a popular gateway for migrants seeking a better life, authorities said.