Two dead, 20 missing after mudslide on outskirts of Tokyo; 10 residents rescued
Eighty homes were buried in Atami when mudslide descended on rows of houses after heavy rains that began several days ago
Tokyo: A gush of mud that swept away homes and cars in a resort town southwest of Tokyo left at least two people dead and about 20 missing, officials said Sunday.
Ten people were rescued and as many as 80 homes buried in Atami, where hundreds of firefighters, military troops and three coast guard ships worked from daybreak Saturday to try to reach those believed to be trapped or carried away by the mudslide.
The deluge crashed down a mountainside into rows of houses following heavy rains that began several days ago. Bystanders, their gasps of horror audible, caught the scene on cell phone video. Witnesses said they heard a giant roar and then watched helplessly as homes got gobbled up by the muddy waves.
The two people confirmed dead, both women, had been swept to the sea and were found by the coast guard, said Tatsushi Ueda, a Shizuoka prefecture official in charge of disaster prevention.
Of the 10 who were rescued, one suffered minor injuries. In Atami, 121 people had been evacuated, said Ueda.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has set up a task force for the rescue effort.
Atami is a quaint seaside resort area in Shizuoka prefecture, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) southwest of Tokyo. The area that was hit by the mudslide, Izusan, includes hot springs, residential areas, shopping streets and a famous shrine.
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: No alcohol, no autographs - organisers unveil new fan rules with a month to go
No alcohol, no hugs, no cheers, and no autographs: Tokyo Olympic organisers unveiled tough new rules for spectators at the pandemic-affected Games on Wednesday, as they marked one month until the opening ceremony.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Upcoming Games will show 'true Olympic values', says organising committee chief
Former Olympian Hashimoto said the restrictions were a chance to look beyond the usual pomp and celebration that accompany the Games, and to focus on the sport.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Delightful rewarding to historic postponement, a timeline of hope and turbulence
From a historic virus postponement and summer heat fears to unprecedented restrictions on fans, the path to staging the Tokyo Olympics has been far from smooth.