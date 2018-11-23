Two cops die in Pakistan's Karachi as terrorists try to enter Chinese consulate in Karachi; gunfight on

Two policemen are dead and many injured near the Chinese consulate at Clifton Block 4 in Pakistan's Karachi after armed men tried to storm the premises, according to media reports on Friday.

A blast occurred near the compound which was soon followed by a gunfight after security forces challenged the suspected terrorists who are said to be three to four in number, the India Today reported.

The news channel also said that the attackers are still inside the building while the police have cordoned off the entire street.

More details on this story are awaited.