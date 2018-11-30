Two children shot in front of Mississippi hospital: local media

(Reuters) - Two children in a car were hit by gunfire in front of a Jackson, Mississippi, hospital on Thursday, the city's police chief told the Clarion Ledger.

A suspect fired at a car with a woman and two children inside in front of University of Mississippi Medical Center and the children, aged 1 and 3, were struck by gunfire, Jackson Police Chief James Davis told the newspaper.

The newspaper, citing the police chief, had earlier reported three people were shot outside the hospital.

The woman carried the children into the hospital for treatment, the newspaper said.

Representatives from the Jackson Police Department and the hospital could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Chris Reese)

