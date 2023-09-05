Two arrested over 'irreversible damage' to the Great Wall of China

Two individuals were arrested Monday for causing harm to a portion of the Great Wall of China following complaints from the Shanxi Cultural Relics Bureau in China.

As per the reports, police in Youyu County were informed about the incident sometime in the end of August since when an investigation was underway.

As per official statements, a 38-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, who were engaged in a construction project nearby, employed an excavator to widen a section of the wall. Their intention was to create a shortcut for their passage. Authorities have stated that these individuals have inflicted “irreversible damage’ to the integrity” of this UNESCO World Heritage site.

The Great Wall of China is one of the most well-known national symbols in China and is a prominent attraction for tourists. Stretching over 20,000 kilometres across the northern expanse of the country, it boasts watchtowers along its length.

This construction was originally initiated over 2,000 years ago as a defensive barrier against nomadic tribes. Over time, it has undergone multiple reconstructions, with the present sections predominantly dating back to the Ming dynasty, spanning from 1368 to 1644.

According to a 2016 report by the Global Times, a mere 6,259 kilometres, which is less than 10% of the Ming-era wall, have been adequately preserved. The structure has been steadily deteriorating due to both natural factors and human activities.

In Shanxi Province, the wall has suffered widespread pilfering of its bricks, particularly during the 1970s. Local residents excavated these bricks and later utilized them in the construction of homes and other structures, as reported by the Global Times.