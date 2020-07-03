Twitterati puzzled over South Carolina video of bird carrying huge fish clutched in talons

According to a report by New York Post, the incident took place at a South Carolina beach where a bird firmly held a huge fish in its claws and was flying.

We have often seen birds like the kingfisher picking small fish from water bodies and flying away. Now, a video is creating buzz on social media where a bird of prey is seen clutching a shark-like fish in its talons as it flies away.

According to a report by New York Post, the incident took place at a South Carolina beach where a bird firmly held a huge fish in its claws and was flying.

The video was captured by Facebook user Kelly Burbage who shared it on her social media page along with the caption, "Eagle? Condor? Caught a shark in Myrtle Beach!" The clip has received more than 2,500 lakh shares.

The video was also re-posted on Twitter on 'Tracking Sharks' page. The page asked people to help identify the bird as well as the fish that it is holding in its claws. "Anyone know what type of bird this is and is it holding a shark?" a tweet said.

A number of Twitter users took to the comment section to post their reactions to the video with many calling the bird either vulture of an Osprey.

A user wrote, "Definitely an Osprey - it takes a lot of power to lift up some of the large fish out of the water the way they do - amazing birds."

The New York Post report mentioned birdwatcher Davis Barrett saying that the killer bird was most likely an osprey.

A Daily Mail report said that a Chief meteorologist with local media outlet WPDE shared White's footage to his Facebook page. He argued the bird was an osprey which had caught a 'large Spanish mackerel'.

The report mentions that according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, ospreys are known locally as fish hawks or fish eagles.