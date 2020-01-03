You are here:
Twitterati makes #WWIII trend after US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in airstrike on Baghdad international airport

World FP Staff Jan 04, 2020 10:04:21 IST

  • Twitterati, nervous about the possible outbreak of World War III, posted pictures, videos and memes

  • Some speculated, tongue in cheek, how Germany, the major power responsible for World War II, must be feeling

  • Others wondered if this was Trump's way of getting revenge for his impeachment

The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US strike at Baghdad's international airport and Tehran's vow of “harsh retaliation” in response on Friday morning caused Twitterati, nervous about the possible outbreak of conflict between Washington and Tehran culminating in World War III, to do what they do best: post memes, pictures and videos on social media and get #WWIII trending.

Some lamented the poor start to the new year:

Some jested about avoiding or refusing the draft:

  Others speculated, tongue in cheek, how Germany, the major power responsible for World War II, must be feeling:

Many  mocked themselves and their response to the trend:

Some wondered if this was Trump's way of getting revenge for his impeachment:

And many, including this NYT reporter, remembered what Trump, then a private citizen in 2011, tweeted about his predecessor:

