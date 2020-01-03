Twitterati makes #WWIII trend after US kills top Iranian commander Soleimani in airstrike on Baghdad international airport

The killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in a US strike at Baghdad's international airport and Tehran's vow of “harsh retaliation” in response on Friday morning caused Twitterati, nervous about the possible outbreak of conflict between Washington and Tehran culminating in World War III, to do what they do best: post memes, pictures and videos on social media and get #WWIII trending.

Some lamented the poor start to the new year:

January 1st 2020: This is gonna be my year! Positive vibes! January 3rd 2020: ‘World War III’, ‘Russia and China’, ‘US and Iran’ and ‘ISIS’ are all trending on Twitter Me: pic.twitter.com/yg5R695hIs — Kane (@bigyikesdawg) January 3, 2020

#WWIII 2020 is gonna World War 3 is be my year is trending on the 3rd Day pic.twitter.com/3Z5G4xd1WG — Mohammed El-tayeb (@moeltayeb11) January 3, 2020

Some jested about avoiding or refusing the draft:

Me meeting my homies in prison after we all refused the draft for WWIII pic.twitter.com/VmV2gbbgT2 — ‼️ (@PlayoffNugs) January 3, 2020

When the army said they enrolled you to fight for #WWIII pic.twitter.com/qodH2z5xo6 — Hamzah (@Real_Hamzah) January 3, 2020

Others speculated, tongue in cheek, how Germany, the major power responsible for World War II, must be feeling:

Many mocked themselves and their response to the trend:

Laughing at all the #WWIII memes and then realising it could actually happen pic.twitter.com/NE9nHFrl9s — Cian (@LacaDrip) January 3, 2020

Me laughing at WWIII tweets vs me realizing it might actually happen #WWIII #wwlll pic.twitter.com/AZ6LKXpLy7 — Dana (@thornedredrose) January 3, 2020

Some wondered if this was Trump's way of getting revenge for his impeachment:

Trump getting impeached but making sure we all go down with him in World War III pic.twitter.com/G3Euy5SQKG — Ryan (@thouartvandelay) January 3, 2020

And many, including this NYT reporter, remembered what Trump, then a private citizen in 2011, tweeted about his predecessor:

"There's Always a Tweet" feels flippant on a night like this. But given the president's mindset in this old tweet, it's hard not to wonder about his mindset in carrying out a drone strike to kill an Iranian general 48 hours into the 2020 election year. https://t.co/fFVtg4AhmP — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 3, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.