Twitter will restrict how many tweets users can read, says Elon Musk

Twitter is restricting the number of tweets that certain accounts may read every day to deter “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation, according to Executive Chair Elon Musk in a statement on the social media network on Saturday.

Elon Musk claimed that confirmed users will be limited to viewing 6,000 posts per day for the time being, while unverified accounts will be limited to 600 posts per day, with new unverified accounts limited to 300.

Elon Musk added in a subsequent tweet that the temporary reading restriction will be increased to 8,000 posts per day for verified users, 800 posts per day for unverified users, and 400 posts per day for new unverified users shortly, without saying when.

Previously, Twitter had announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Elon Musk on Friday called a “temporary emergency measure.”

Elon Musk had said that hundreds of organizations or more were scraping Twitter data “extremely aggressively”, impacting user experience.

Elon Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter’s data to train their large language models.

The social media platform had previously taken several steps to win back advertisers who left Twitter under Musk’s ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification checkmarks a part of the Twitter Blue program.

