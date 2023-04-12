Twitter will abide by the 'strict' laws of India: Elon Musk

London: Twitter CEO Elon Musk said social media rules in India are “quite strict” and his micro-blogging “won’t go beyond the laws of the country”. In a Twitter Spaces conversation with BBC, Musk said given a choice between complying with Indian law and going to jail, he would choose the former.

“The rules in India for what can appear on social media are quite strict, and we can’t go beyond the laws of a country.” Musk said.

The Twitter CEO was likely referring to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, commonly known as the IT Rules.

When BBC‘s James Clayton asked Musk, “But do you get that if you do that, you can incentivise countries around the world to simply pass more draconian laws.” The Twitter owner said, “No— look, if we have a choice of either our people go to prison, or we comply with the laws, we’ll comply with the laws.”

I said BBC could come Twitter, then, to my surprise, a reporter shows up — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2023

“Same goes for the BBC,” Musk went on to say, in a likely reference to BBC's cooperation with Indian authorities in “I-T surveys” on its New Delhi and Mumbai offices.

Elon Musk on BBC documentary on PM Modi

During the interview that came in a short notice, Musk was asked why Twitter took down posts regarding the documentary on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to which he clarified that he was not aware about it.

“Let’s talk about something else. Narendra Modi. The BBC did a documentary about Narendra Modi and his leadership during the riots of Gujarat. We then believe that some of that content was taken off Twitter. Was that at the behest of the Indian government?” Clayton asked Musk.

“I am not aware of that particular situation,” the Twitter boss said.

“So you are not sure?” Clayton asked.

“I don’t know about that, you know, what exactly happened with some content situation in India,” Musk replied.

BBC Journalist @JamesClayton5: BBC did a documentary on Gujarat Riots. Why was it taken down from twitter?@elonmusk: We follow laws in India or else our people go to jail. @bbc should do the same. What a turnaround in 1 year ever since the new IT Laws have been drafted and… pic.twitter.com/iFAM5EAUCw — Wokeflix (@wokeflix_) April 12, 2023

BBC, in January this year, released the first of its two-part docuseries - India: The Modi Question – which was allegedly based on the early political life of PM Modi. It was widely criticised in India and was later banned.

After the ban on the BBC documentary on PM Modi, several links to the film were removed by Twitter, YouTube.

Slamming the documentary, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) called it a "propaganda piece" that lacks objectivity and exhibits a colonial attitude.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.