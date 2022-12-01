New York: Within a couple of days after accusing Apple of threatening to block Twitter, Elon Musk met Tim Cook on Wednesday and later claimed that the misunderstanding regarding Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store has been resolved.

In a tweet, Musk said, “Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store.”

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so (removing Twitter from Apple’s App Store,” Musk added.

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

The Twitter CEO also thanked Cook for a tour of the Apple campus in Cupertino, California.

The Musk-Cook meeting came within days after the newly minted Twitter CEO, on Monday, accused Apple, the iPhone maker, of threatening to block the micro-blogging site from the iPhone App Store without saying why. He citied it to be Apple's censorship and alleged that Apple had also stopped advertising on Twitter.

In one of his tweets, the billionaire CEO of Twitter and SpaceX had tagged Apple CEO Tim Cook's account on the platform, asking, "What's going on here?"

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Notably, Apple did not respond publicly to tweets by Musk earlier this week.

'Apple trying to censor content on Twitter'

In a series of tweets on Monday, Musk accused Apple of no longer advertising on Twitter, hinting that it was because the iPhone maker is trying to censor content on the platform.

"Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?" Musk claimed.

Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk even created a poll on Twitter asking followers if "Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers."

Around 85 per cent of over 2 million votes agreed with the poll.

Apple should publish all censorship actions it has taken that affect its customers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In his tweets on Monday, Musk also slammed Apple for levying a commission on in-app purchases. He claimed that Apple charges software developers up to 30 per cent for in-app purchases. He even posted a meme suggesting that he was willing to "go to war" with Apple rather than paying the commission.

As per reports, Twitter has seen a huge decline in revenue ever since Musk took over the social media giant on 27 October this year.

Notably, a host of advertisers have quit the micro-blogging site over hate speech concerns and confusion over how Musk plans to moderate content on the platform.

Of the total Twitter revenue, about 90 per cent if from ad sales. Musk has allegedly blamed activists for putting pressure on advertisers to pull out of Twitter.

