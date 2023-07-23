Twitter to change logo, adieu to 'all the birds', says Elon Musk

On Sunday, Elon Musk announced plans to alter Twitter’s logo, writing, “And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds.”

In a post on the site at 12:06 a.m. ET (0406 GMT), the social media platform's billionaire owner added: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow."

Musk shared a graphic of a blinking "X," and later in a Twitter Spaces audio discussion, when asked if the Twitter logo will change, Musk said "Yes," adding that "it should have been done a long time ago."

Since Musk's purchase of Twitter in October, the firm has changed its name to X Corp, reflecting the billionaire's aim of creating a "super app" like China's WeChat.

A request for comment was not immediately returned by the corporation.

Twitter's website says its logo, depicting a blue bird, is "our most recognizable asset". "That's why we're so protective of it," it added.

The bird was temporarily replaced in April by Dogecoin's Shiba Inu dog, helping drive a surge in the meme coin's market value.

The company came under widespread criticism from users and marketing professionals when Musk announced early this month that Twitter would limit how many tweets per day various accounts can read.

The daily limits helped in the growth of Meta-owned rival service Threads, which crossed 100 million sign-ups within five days of launch.

Twitter's most recent complication was a lawsuit filed on Tuesday claiming the firm owes at least $500 million in severance pay to former employees. Since Musk acquired it, the company has laid off more than half its workforce to cut costs.