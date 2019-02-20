Twitter restores Pakistan's foreign office spokesman's handle after suspending it over complaints from India

Twitter restored the personal handle of Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal after suspending it for almost 19 hours over complaints from India, The Express Tribune reported.

According to Geo News, Faisal was giving "minute-by-minute updates on the Kulbhushan Jadhav case", which is being heard at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), and was also posting tweets on what he called the "Indian atrocities" in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Following his action, India raised the issue to the Twitter management that eventually led to the suspension of his personal Twitter handle late Tuesday," it said.

The account was suspended when the diplomat was present in The Hague, where ICJ is conducting a four-day hearing in the Jadhav case, which opened on Monday.

This comes amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following one of the worst terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) which killed 42 CRPF personnel Jadhav was convicted of "espionage" by a Pakistani military court and sentenced to death in April 2017.

With inputs from PTI

