Twitter owner Elon Musk plans AI startup to compete with OpenAI

The Financial Times claimed on Friday, citing sources familiar with Elon Musk’s intentions, that the billionaire is working on establishing an AI startup that will compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.

According to the source, Twitter owner Musk is putting together a team of AI academics and engineers. It further stated that he is in talks with several SpaceX and Tesla Inc investors about raising capital for his new business.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters did not receive a prompt response from Musk.

A group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives including Musk recently called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI’s GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Musk has reportedly secured thousands of graphic processor units, systems that power high-powered computing required for tasks such as AI and high-end graphics, news site Business Insider reported earlier this week.

