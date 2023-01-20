Twitter officially bans third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterific, cuts off prominent app developers
Twitter has often relied on third-party clients. Before there was an official Twitter app for iOS, Twitterific launched its Twitter app, which heavily influenced the official app. Since Elon Musk took over, Twitter’s relationship with third-party developers has soured.
Twitter today quietly updated its developer terms to ban third-party clients altogether. This move comes after Twitter cut off prominent app makers like Tweetbot and Twitterific. A restriction forbidding “using or accessing the Licensed Materials to construct or attempt to establish a replacement or equivalent service or product to the Twitter Applications: was added to Twitter’s 5,000+ word developer agreement, as per a report by Engadget.
Twitter stated earlier this week that it was “enforcing long-standing API standards” by denying clients access to its platform, although it made no mention of the precise restrictions that developers were breaking. However, Twitter failed to mention that it had applied the policy retroactively.
Twitter clients are an integral part of Twitter’s history. Twitterific was created before Twitter had a native iOS app of its own. And they’ve gained a larger following in recent years, thanks in part to their lack of ads.
Twitter has a long history of being accommodating and even encouraging of third-party clients. In fact, the firm even went so far as to remove a clause from its developer rules that forbade developers from duplicating its core service. But under the direction of CEO Elon Musk, that appears to have changed.
The choice doesn’t appear likely to improve Twitter’s reputation at a time when the network is struggling in a variety of ways. Twitter has become “increasingly capricious,” according to Twitterrific’s Sean Heber, who also said he no longer wants to cooperate with the business. Developer of Fenix Matteo Villa described the lack of contact as “insulting” in an interview with Engadget. Twitter currently lacks a communications division.
