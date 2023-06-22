Twitter in legal trouble again as lawsuit claims company failed to pay workers bonuses

Twitter is facing legal trouble yet again, this time for allegedly not paying workers millions of dollars in promised bonuses.

The lawsuit against the micro-blogging site was filed by Mark Schobinger, Twitter’s former senior director of compensation in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday.

Schobinger says that before and after Musk purchased Twitter last year, the company promised employees that they would receive 50 per cent of their target bonuses for 2022. But those payments never materialized, according to the lawsuit, which accuses Twitter of breach of contract.

Schobinger’s lawyer, Shannon Liss-Riordan is representing several other former employees of Twitter in multiple cases including about 2,000 individual arbitration cases stemming from mass layoffs ordered by Musk last year.

Twitter in those cases is accused of failing to pay promised severance and targeting female employees and workers with disabilities for layoffs, among other claims. The company has denied wrongdoing.

Many landlords, vendors and consultants have also sued Twitter over unpaid bills, some of which Musk inherited when he bought the company.

Twitter is also being sued in Delaware by three former executives including ex-CEO Parag Agrawal who say it reneged on obligations to reimburse more than $1 million in legal fees they incurred responding to requests from government regulators.

With inputs from Reuters

