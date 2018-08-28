Twitter has a field day as Donald Trump adds wrong colours to American flag during visit to Ohio children's hospital

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made another faux pas when he coloured the American flag with the wrong colours, during a visit with First Lady Melania Trump to a children's hospital in Ohio. A photograph of the PLOTUS showed him colouring adding a blue stripe to the flag, which is only supposed to have red and whites stripes.

Twitter picked up on the picture shared by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on 24 August, and while some defending Trump, many trolled the US president for "forgetting" the colours on the flag.

The opioid crisis is one of our top priorities at HHS, with a drumbeat of action on the full range of efforts where we can assist local communities. Today, I joined @POTUS & @FLOTUS in Ohio to learn how states and communities are responding to the challenge of opioid addiction. pic.twitter.com/NwxSoeNznA — Alex Azar (@SecAzar) August 25, 2018

Here is how social media responded to Trump's gaffe:

Come for Trump coloring the flag wrong, stay for the boy who knows his is right and clocked the President trying to copy it. pic.twitter.com/VEzsRUL85G — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) August 25, 2018

A few Twitter users trolled the POTUS by speculating if he was thinking of the Russian flag instead.

You just can’t make this crap up. How can you claim to love our flag, but color it ? SMH — moebates (@moebates) August 26, 2018

Trump couldn’t even color in the American flag correctly. He must have been thinking of the Russian flag instead. pic.twitter.com/qx6jptgoi1 — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 25, 2018

The kids are coloring American flags. Trump is coloring...a Russian flag. pic.twitter.com/H3dGzB24qF — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 25, 2018

However, some even came to Trump's defence by trying to play down the incident.

I’m not saying I like trump but y’all reaching way too hard , “he don’t color the flag correctly” bruh its an arts and crafts project be creative he wanted a red white and blue design sheesh — Danny (@DannyAntunez_) August 25, 2018

Interestingly, Trump, in 2017, had said that athletes who bent down during the national anthem were disrespecting the American flag, as The Independent reported,