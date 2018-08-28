You are here:
Twitter has a field day as Donald Trump adds wrong colours to American flag during visit to Ohio children's hospital

US President Donald Trump on Thursday made another faux pas when he coloured the American flag with the wrong colours, during a visit with First Lady Melania Trump to a children's hospital in Ohio. A photograph of the PLOTUS showed him colouring adding a blue stripe to the flag, which is only supposed to have red and whites stripes.

Twitter picked up on the picture shared by Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar on 24 August, and while some defending Trump, many trolled the US president for "forgetting" the colours on the flag.

Here is how social media responded to Trump's gaffe: 

A few Twitter users trolled the POTUS by speculating if he was thinking of the Russian flag instead.

The kids are coloring American flags. Trump is coloring...a Russian flag. pic.twitter.com/H3dGzB24qF — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) August 25, 2018

However, some even came to Trump's defence by trying to play down the incident.

Interestingly, Trump, in 2017, had said that athletes who bent down during the national anthem were disrespecting the American flag, as The Independent reported,


