Twitter drops ‘state-affiliated’ and ‘government-funded’ labels from media accounts
Twitter has decided to stop labelling media accounts as 'state-affiliated' and 'government-funded' following the controversy it created. Ever since Twitter started removing legacy verified blue ticks, affiliation badges also started disappearing.
It seems that Twitter has decided to stop labelling media accounts as “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” following the controversy it created. Early on Friday morning, eagle-eyed Twitter users observed that many major media outlets that had been assigned these labels, were now showing it anymore.
According to AFP, several major media outlets in Western countries, Russia, China, and other countries that formerly carried any of those tags no longer do.
Also read: NPR quits Twitter after Elon Musk calls it ‘state-affiliated media’
As of 0600 GMT, these included National Public Radio in the United States, China’s official Xinhua news agency, Russia’s RT, and Canada’s CBC.
Twitter, which was bought out by the volatile billionaire Elon Musk last year, had long branded accounts associated with state media or government officials, particularly in China and Russia.
According to the policy, institutions that “are the official voice of the nation-state abroad” were targeted.
However, the designations have recently been used by news agencies that receive public support but are not controlled by any government.
Following that, NPR and CBC ceased using Twitter.
Radio New Zealand threatened to abandon Twitter over the “government-funded” term this week, as did Sweden’s public Sveriges Radio.
The move came shortly after Twitter began removing blue ticks, a badge that up until recently indicated a legacy verified account, in bulk on Thursday.
Also read: From SRK to CM Yogi Adityanath, here are some of the biggest names who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
Musk, whose $44 billion investment in the platform has dwindled, modified the system so that anybody who pays $8 a month may obtain the badge.
Musk’s turbulent ownership of Twitter has resulted in the layoff of thousands of employees and the exodus of advertisers.
Users have claimed that hate speech and disinformation have spread, and that accounts with extreme viewpoints are gaining popularity as a result of less content control.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Elon Musk’s promise for Twitter Blue users to be shown fewer ads than regular users remains unfulfilled
Elon Musk promised Twitter Blue users that they will be shown half the ads compared to non-paying users. However, new documents and terms updated by Twitter show that won't be the case, and users who don't wish to ads at all, will need to pay a higher premium.
US radio broadcaster NPR stops posting on Twitter over 'state-affiliated media' label
NPR receives US government funding through grants from federal agencies and departments, along with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The company said it accounts for less than 1% of NPR’s annual operating budget
Elon Musk hides ‘w’ on Twitter sign at San Francisco HQ making it ‘Titter’
In April 2022, Musk had conducted a poll asking his followers if he should change the name of the microblogging site. He has also previously joked about naming the company ‘Titter’