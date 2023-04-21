Twitter drops ‘state-affiliated’ and ‘government-funded’ labels from media accounts

It seems that Twitter has decided to stop labelling media accounts as “state-affiliated” and “government-funded” following the controversy it created. Early on Friday morning, eagle-eyed Twitter users observed that many major media outlets that had been assigned these labels, were now showing it anymore.

According to AFP, several major media outlets in Western countries, Russia, China, and other countries that formerly carried any of those tags no longer do.

As of 0600 GMT, these included National Public Radio in the United States, China’s official Xinhua news agency, Russia’s RT, and Canada’s CBC.

Twitter, which was bought out by the volatile billionaire Elon Musk last year, had long branded accounts associated with state media or government officials, particularly in China and Russia.

According to the policy, institutions that “are the official voice of the nation-state abroad” were targeted.

However, the designations have recently been used by news agencies that receive public support but are not controlled by any government.

Following that, NPR and CBC ceased using Twitter.

Radio New Zealand threatened to abandon Twitter over the “government-funded” term this week, as did Sweden’s public Sveriges Radio.

The move came shortly after Twitter began removing blue ticks, a badge that up until recently indicated a legacy verified account, in bulk on Thursday.

Musk, whose $44 billion investment in the platform has dwindled, modified the system so that anybody who pays $8 a month may obtain the badge.

Musk’s turbulent ownership of Twitter has resulted in the layoff of thousands of employees and the exodus of advertisers.

Users have claimed that hate speech and disinformation have spread, and that accounts with extreme viewpoints are gaining popularity as a result of less content control.

