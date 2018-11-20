You are here:
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey faces backlash on social media for posing with placard that read 'Smash Brahmanical Patriarchy'

World FP Staff Nov 20, 2018 11:29:38 IST

Criticisms poured on Twitter against its CEO Jack Dorsey after a photograph of him holding a placard with the words 'Smash Brahminical Patriarchy' was posted online while he was visiting India.

On his maiden voyage to the country, the CEO of the micro-blogging site interacted with a group of women journalists, activists and writers to discuss the Twitter experience in India. But a picture from the gathering soon went viral leading to an outrage on the website that, according to an India Today report, accused Dorsey of attacking an "ethnic group."

Meanwhile, the Twitter user who made the posters and gifted this particular placard to Dorsey tweeted her response saying that these reactions were a 'meltdown' over her artwork on ending caste apartheid.

Following these comments, an unofficial statement was issued by Twitter India which stated: "Recently, we hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and changemakers from India to better understand their experience using Twitter. One of the participants, a Dalit activist, shared her personal experiences and gifted a poster to Jack." The tweet also said that while the statement itself was not from the CEO or Twitter itself, it depicted the "company's efforts to see, hear, and understand all sides of important public conversations that happen on our service around the world."

While in India, Dorsey also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and delivered a talk at an event in IIT Delhi where he discussed Twitter's new youth initiative #Powerof18 and the platform's strategies to tackle fake news ahead of the 2019 elections.


Updated Date: Nov 20, 2018 11:29 AM

