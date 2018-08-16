You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Twitter bans Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days

World Reuters Aug 16, 2018 00:06:56 IST

Twitter bans Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days

(Reuters) - Twitter Inc has banned U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from tweeting for seven days, saying one of his tweets violated its content policy.

The microblogging site has not suspended his account, but has asked Jones to delete the tweet.

As per Twitter's policy, while Jones can browse and send direct messages to his followers, he would not be able to tweet, retweet, or like.

Last week, major tech companies including Apple, Alphabet's YouTube, and Facebook took down podcasts and channels from the Infowars author, saying he broke community standards.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana and Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 16, 2018 00:06 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores