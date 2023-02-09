Twitter access restored in Turkey, but why was the platform blocked during rescue operations?

Twitter access in Turkey has finally been restored, as per a report by the Netblocks internet watchdog, following discussions between Twitter, Elon Musk and Turkish authorities about content being posted on the platform after a major earthquake this week.

The confirmed death toll in Turkey rose to 12,391 by Thursday morning, the Disaster Management Authority said.

Turkey, the moment when a father covered his son with his body during a tragic earthquake. As it turned out, this saved his life, the son is alive pic.twitter.com/E5cAV16d0f — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 9, 2023



“Metrics confirm access to Twitter is being restored in Turkey following hours of filtering,” NetBlocks said on its Twitter account. Right after the earthquake, the Turkish people had taken to Twitter to post information about loved ones they cannot reach, reports of collapsed buildings and coordination for aid.

Pulling a two-month-old baby alive after three days under the rubble in Turkey.#TurkeySyriaEarthquake

pic.twitter.com/E2d0tC8X15 — Nilofar Ayoubi (@NilofarAyoubi) February 8, 2023

Why was Twitter blocked in the first place?

Normally, whenever there is any natural calamity, social media platforms have proven to be of great help in getting victims connected to their families, or in arranging help, arranging aid, and for restoring some semblance of normalcy in the afflicted area.

Twitter had been restricted in Turkey, a report by Netblocks internet observatory said.

Users of the platform including opposition figures, academics and non-governmental organisations protested the move, with communications already difficult in the quake zone due to limited reception.

Also read: Turkey-Syria earthquake: What happened beneath the surface to cause such devastation?

Cyber rights expert and professor at Istanbul Bilgi University Yaman Akdeniz said on Twitter that Turkish laws have several articles that could lead to a restriction of access to Twitter.

Initially, the reason that was shared by authorities was that the move was meant to stop the spread of disinformation and to not have people panic over false rumours of other earthquakes.

However, The Turkish Police Force has reportedly arrested five people since Twitter was taken down in Turkey, and detained 18 for sharing “provocative posts,” without going into detail about what those posts entailed.

How was Twitter blocked in Turkey?

Twitter had limited serviceability in Turkat, as authorities were using a limited SNI filtering on major internet providers TTNet and Turkcell, and afterwards by additional operators, using aggregated reachability information obtained from an initial set of 40 vantage points, NetBlocks stated in a blog post.

TikTok, one of Turkey’s most popular social media platform, was also blocked in the country.

This could be bypassed through the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs — tools that encrypt and reroute traffic to remote servers elsewhere in the world to mask a user’s online activity, NetBlocks said.

Also read: EU warns TikTok to comply with new strict digital rules, worried how easy it is to access dangerous content

Services restored

Elon Musk, CEO of Twitter, said Wednesday evening that “Twitter has been notified by the Turkish authorities that access will be reenabled shortly.” Within an hour, NetBlocks tweeted that “access to Twitter is being restored in #Turkey after hours of filtering.” “The restoration comes after officials met with Twitter to ‘remind Twitter of its commitments’ on material takedowns and misinformation,” according to NetBlocks.

“Our demands are clear, strong cooperation on disinformation and false reports, swift action against fake accounts and … measures against content that could damage public order and security,” Sayan said on Twitter.

What was discussed in the meeting hasn’t been made public, but as of writing this pieces, services have already been established in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.