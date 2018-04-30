Twin suicide blasts in Afghanistan's Kabul leave 29 dead, including 8 journalists, 45 injured; Islamic State claims responsibility

At least 29 people, including eight journalists, were killed in two suicide bomb attacks in Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Monday morning, officials said. Wahid Majroh, a spokesman for the public health ministry, said that 45 other people were injured in the attack. According to PTI, the Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

Hashmat Stanekzai, a spokesman for the Kabul Police chief, said that the first bomber was on a motorbike and the second suicide bomber was on foot. The second attacker was among reporters who had gathered at the scene to cover the first suicide bomb attack, added Stanekzai. He added that the second attacker then detonated his explosives while still among the reporters.

The head of Afghanistan's Behsud district’s crime investigation department was killed in the explosion while the deputy district governor was wounded, local officials confirmed.

Agence France-Presse (AFP) chief photographer Shah Marai was also among the dead. AFP says Marai died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in Kabul.

Sediqullah Tawhidi, an official from the journalist safety committee says that another journalist was among those who were killed in Monday's attack. Tawhidi says that a cameraman form the local TOLO TV also was killed.

A number of journalists have been injured in the second blast along with civilians, police and emergency personnel who were assisting the first blast victims. Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, told that several people suffering injuries from the blasts were being treated at the hospital and some were critical, fearing that the death toll may rise.

The police chief said that the central area of Kabul that was targeted includes foreign offices. In a statement posted on an Islamic State-affiliated website, the Islamic State group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the double Kabul bombings, targeting the headquarters of the "renegade" Afghan intelligence services.

Afghan president Ashraf Ghani has strongly condemned the attacks in Kabul. A statement released by the presidential palace says that attacks targeting innocent civilians, worshippers inside the mosques, national and democratic processes, reporters and freedom of speech all are war crimes.

The United States (US) Embassy has also issued a statement saying ‘The United States strongly condemns today’s savage bombings in Kabul. We extend our deepest condolences to families, friends, & colleagues of all the victims, including a number of brave journalists among the dead and injured".

