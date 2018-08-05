You are here:
Twenty killed, 35 injured in bus-tanker collision in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

World Press Trust of India Aug 05, 2018 14:53:38 IST

Peshawar: At least 20 people, including women and children, were killed and 35 others injured when a passenger bus collided with a tanker in northwest Pakistan on Saturday night, a media report said on Sunday. The accident took place near Samari area of Kohat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the ill-fated bus was on its way to Karachi from Buner, Geo News reported.

Pakistan police

Representational image. AP

Rescue members had immediately rushed to the site and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to district headquarters hospital, the channel said. The accident killed 20 people and left 35 passengers injured, it added.

The deceased included two women and two minors, police said. Citing rescue sources, the channel said that the two bodies were removed from underneath the tanker and moved to the hospital.


