You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Twenty dead in air strike in southwestern Yemen - residents

World Reuters Apr 21, 2018 03:06:05 IST

Twenty dead in air strike in southwestern Yemen - residents

DUBAI (Reuters) - Twenty people were killed in an air strike by a Saudi-led coalition in southwestern Yemen on Friday, residents said.

They said the air strike hit a car transporting 20 passengers south of Taiz province. They said six bodies had been identified but the rest were charred beyond recognition.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The coalition intervened in Yemen's civil war in 2015 against the Iran-aligned Houthis who ousted the internationally recognised government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. The Houthis now control the capital Sanaa.

Coalition air strikes have repeatedly struck civilian targets while trying to target Houthi forces during the three-year war. The coalition says it does not target civilians.

Houthi fighters killed two people, including a woman, and wounded four others on Friday in an attack north of Taiz, residents and medical sources said.

The Yemen war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced more than 2 million and driven the country to the verge of famine, according to the United Nations.

(Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Apr 21, 2018 03:06 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores