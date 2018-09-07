Twelve passengers sickened on two flights arriving in Philadelphia

(Reuters) - All passengers and crew from two American Airlines flights arriving at Philadelphia International Airport were held for medical review on Thursday after 12 people became ill with flu-like symptoms, an airport spokeswoman said.

A total of 250 people were undergoing medical evaluation as a precaution, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was notified, airport spokeswoman Diane Gerace said.

Both of the flights had arrived at Philadelphia airport on Thursday afternoon, one from Paris and the other from Munich, Gerace said.

Representatives for the CDC and for American Airlines could not be immediately reached for comment.

The reported illnesses come a day after at least 19 people aboard an Emirates flight from Dubai to New York were confirmed ill when the aircraft landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Gerace said no other flights or airport operations were affected.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

