TV anchors caught abusing Novak Djokovic in leaked video; watch viral clip here

A leaked video clip, in which two presenters from Australia’s Seven News were seen blasting Novak Djokovic in a private conversation, has gone viral online.

In the short clip, anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor can be heard calling Djokovic a “lying, sneaky a**hole”, apparently in reference to a false declaration filled out by the Serbian tennis star regarding his travel history.

Watch the clip here:

Mike Amor and Bec Maddern forgetting the camera/mic is always on #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/shre3hZpH8 — #OkBoomers (@MelbTigerTalk) January 11, 2022

In the video, Maddern and Amor seem unaware that their conversation was being recorded. Talking about the recent controversy regarding Djokovic’s arrival in Melbourne despite being unvaccinated, Maddern called him a “lying sneaky a***hole.”

Amor continued the discussion, adding that the tennis star “got a bullshit f***ing excuse and then fell over his own f***ing lies”. The two presenters agreed that the Djokovic would “get away” with his behaviour.

The short video was leaked by an unknown source and has divided internet users, with many users pointing out that a private conversation like this should not have been made public.

They are just accusing him, don't let it get out of hand. This is a convo that shouldn't have been made public — Dan (@AussieGeckotv) January 11, 2022



On the other hand, several Djokovic fans have slammed the presenters for criticizing the tennis player.

I live in Serbia. His PCR sample was taken on the 16th. He would not have received it from the Zavod za Javno Zdravlje for 2 to 3 days. Because he is Nole, maybe 24 hours. I read the lab report and no one quarantines in Serbia until they get a positive result. — TexasGirl1 (@girl1_texas) January 11, 2022

According to news reports, the conversation allegedly took place before Amor and Maddern presented the 6 pm news programme.

According to a report in The Daily Mail, Channel Seven’s Director of News and Public Affairs, Craig McPherson, stated that the person who had leaked the conversation would be found and dealt with.

Djokovic had landed in Australia on 5 December, carrying a medical exemption for being unvaccinated due to testing positive for COVID-19 on 16 December 2021. He was questioned at the Melbourne airport and transferred to a detention centre pending deportation, after border officials decided that the exemption was invalid and cancelled his visa.

An Australian court overturned the visa cancellation on 10 January. However, it remains unclear if Djokovic will play in the upcoming Australian Open.

Another controversy has erupted over his travel history before arriving in Australia last year. The 34-year-old recently acknowledged that he had submitted a false declaration about his travel history to the Australian government, adding that the mistake was made by his support staff.

A copy of the declaration stated that Djokovic had not travelled for a period of 14 days before arriving in Australia. But the tennis star had reportedly been in Serbia and Spain before travelling for the Australian Open.

