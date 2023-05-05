Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, UN technical personnel to discuss grain deal

Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said that representatives from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet today to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea.

Ankara is working to extend the deal that will expire on May 18. Friday’s meeting would be technical and it would be followed up by a deputy ministers’ meeting next week, a Turkish defence ministry statement cited Akar as saying.

The evacuation of Turkish-flagged ships and grain shipments from Black Sea ports as part of the deal will be discussed, Akar said. “We continue our efforts to ensure that the grain initiative continues in a fast, safe, and planned manner. We got the impression from discussions that these efforts will produce positive results,” Akar said.

The war in Ukraine sent food prices surging to record highs last year and helped contribute to a global food crisis also tied to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate factors like drought.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered what was described as a package deal in July last year – the safe resumption of Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports and a U.N. commitment to help Russian shipments of grain and fertilizer.

Russia has a list of demands it wants to be met for the continuation of the Black Sea pact, which the U.N. said helps tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The disruption in shipments of grain needed for staples of diets in places like Egypt, Lebanon and Nigeria exacerbated economic challenges and helped push millions more people into poverty or food insecurity. People in developing countries spend more of their money on basics like food.

The crisis left an estimated 345 million people facing food insecurity, according to the U.N.’s World Food Program.

With inputs from agencies.

