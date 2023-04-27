Turkish president Erdogan virtually attends event with Putin amid rumours over health

In a video of the ceremony posted by Russian state media, Erdogan and Putin can be seen waving at each other.



Putin and Erdogan participated via video link in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the nuclear power plant ‘Akuyu’ in Turkey.

Wave if you have cheaper energy than the EU! Presidents Putin and Erdogan greet each other online at the beginning of the Akkuyu NPP ceremony pic.twitter.com/WhThUOPL5T — RT (@RT_com) April 27, 2023

Earlier, reports said that the Turkish president cut short a TV interview and suspended a day of campaigning.

