Earlier, reports said that the Turkish president cut short a TV interview and suspended a day of campaigning

FP Staff April 27, 2023 20:12:01 IST
Turkish president Erdogan virtually attends event with Putin amid rumours over health

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. AP

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday virtually attended an event with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin amid rumours over his health.
In a video of the ceremony posted by Russian state media, Erdogan and Putin can be seen waving at each other.
Putin and Erdogan participated via video link in a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to the nuclear power plant ‘Akuyu’ in Turkey.

Earlier, reports said that the Turkish president cut short a TV interview and suspended a day of campaigning.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: April 27, 2023 21:21:07 IST