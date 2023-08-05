Turkish President Erdogan says Putin may visit Turkey in August

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in response to the upcoming visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Turkey, mentioned that although a specific date has not been set, ongoing discussions are taking place. Erdogan expressed his optimism that the visit will likely occur in August. He made these remarks in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

“The date is not clear, but the foreign minister, head of the intelligence organization, they are all holding talks,” said Erdogan.

“Within the framework of these talks, I think that this visit will take place hopefully in August,” he added.

Erdogan’s words came after a phone call with Putin on Wednesday, during which they agreed Putin will visit Turkey in the coming days.

Erdogan also told Putin that Turkey will continue its “intense” efforts and diplomacy for the resumption of the Black Sea grain deal.

On 17 July, Russia withdrew from a deal made in July 2022 with Turkey, the United Nations, and Ukraine to restore grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted since the Russia-Ukraine war began.

Moscow has protested that the Russian portion of the agreement has not been carried out.

On Putin’s recent offer to send grain to African countries free of charge, Erdogan said, “We’re in line with Russia on this issue, that is, we will turn the grains coming from Russia through the Black Sea corridor into flour and we will transport (flour) to poor African countries and underdeveloped countries.”

Even now, Turkey will continue to take these steps and give its support and aid to poor countries, he said.

During the phone call on Wednesday, the two leaders also agreed on Putin’s visit to Turkey, according to the statement.

“Expressing that steps should not be taken to escalate tensions during the Russia-Ukraine war, President Erdogan underlined the importance of the Black Sea Initiative, which he considers a ‘bridge of peace’,” reads the statement.

“Pointing out that the long-term shutdown of the Black Sea Initiative will not benefit anyone, and that the countries in need of grain and low income will suffer the most, President Erdogan pointed out that the prices of grains, which decreased by 23 per cent during the implementation period, increased by 15 per cent in the last two weeks,” it added, reported CNN.

“President Erdogan noted that Turkey will continue to carry out intensive efforts and diplomacy for the continuation of the Black Sea Initiative,” the statement said.

With inputs from ANI