Turkish PM says U.S. and Israel partners in crime against humanity

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey condemned the killing by Israeli forces of 43 Palestinians protesting on Monday at the Gaza border against the opening of the American embassy in Jerusalem, saying the United States was an accomplice in a crime against humanity.

"Unfortunately, the U.S. has arrogantly stood by the Israeli administration which kills civilians and has partnered in this crime against humanity," Prime Minister Binali Yildirim told reporters in Ankara.

"This provocation will only worsen the problems in the region and cause a deeper mark in the Israeli-Palestinian relationship, and will make peace in the region more difficult," Yildirim added.

He said U.S. President Donald Trump was trying to distract attention from domestic problems by moving the embassy, "trying to hide the fire inside by setting fires outside".

Earlier on Monday, Turkey's Foreign Ministry said the U.S. decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem had encouraged Israeli forces to kill dozens of Palestinian protesters.

"We curse the massacre carried out by Israeli security forces, encouraged by this step, on the Palestinians participating in peaceful demonstrations," its statement said.

(Reporting by Daren Butler and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans)

