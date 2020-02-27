You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syria's Idlib

World Reuters Feb 27, 2020 05:12:44 IST

Turkish defence ministry says two soldiers killed in air strikes in Syrias Idlib

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey's Defence Ministry said early on Thursday that two of its soldiers were killed and two others wounded in an air strike on Turkish forces in Syria's Idlib region.

It said the Turkish military opened fire on Syrian government targets in response. The ministry said that according to various sources in the region 114 members of the Syrian forces were "neutralised".

(Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by Chris Reese)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2020 05:12:44 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores