You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Turkish court sentences nine people to life for 2015 Ankara bombings

World Reuters Aug 04, 2018 02:05:42 IST

Turkish court sentences nine people to life for 2015 Ankara bombings

ANKARA (Reuters) - A Turkish court jailed nine defendants for life on Friday for twin bombings in the capital Ankara in 2015 that killed more than 100 people, Turkish broadcasters reported.

The suicide bombings, the deadliest such attacks on Turkish soil, targeted a peace rally of pro-Kurdish and labour activists outside Ankara's main train station.

A total 36 suspected Islamic State supporters were charged, some of them in absentia, with murder, membership of a terrorist organisation, and seeking to change the constitutional order.

The attack took place in NATO member Turkey 20 days before a fiercely contested general election, raising tensions between the authorities and opposition supporters among the Kurdish community, Turkey's largest minority.

Testimony at the trial, which opened in 2016, highlighted flaws in border security and intelligence which lawyers say allowed parts of Turkey to become a rear base for jihadists.

At the time Islamic State was increasingly active in Turkey. A gun-and-bomb attack blamed on the group at Istanbul's main airport in June 2016 killed 47 people, while the bombing of a Kurdish wedding in the southern city of Gaziantep two months later killed 57.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Dominic Evans)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Aug 04, 2018 02:05 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores