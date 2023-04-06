Turkey's President Erdogan condemns police raid at Al-Aqsa mosque
Israeli police battled with Palestinians within Jerusalem's holy site on Wednesday, resulting in an exchange of rockets and air strikes as the Jewish Passover coincided with Ramadan
Ankara, Turkey: Turkey condemned the violence that erupted inside Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque on Wednesday, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan declaring that Israel had crossed a “red line.”
“Turkey cannot stay silent in the face of these attacks. Trampling on the Al-Aqsa mosque is our red line,” Erdogan said during a dinner for those breaking daytime fasting, a practice for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
“Palestinians are not alone,” he added.
Israeli police battled with Palestinians within Jerusalem’s holy site on Wednesday, resulting in an exchange of rockets and air strikes as the Jewish Passover coincided with Ramadan.
Erdogan’s remarks followed criticism from his Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu.
“We condemn these attacks,” Cavusoglu said on the margins of a NATO gathering in Brussels.
“Normalisation with Israel has begun, but our commitment cannot be at the expense of the Palestinian cause and our principles,” he added, noting that “these attacks have exceeded the limit”.
Armed cops in riot gear raided the mosque’s prayer hall before daybreak, hoping to dislodge “law-breaking youths and masked agitators” who had locked themselves inside after evening prayers.
The Al-Aqsa mosque compound, also known as the Temple Mount by Jews, is a place revered by both Islam and Judaism in the Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem. It has long been a flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian relations.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'Hope for Peace': Ramzan begins for Muslims around the world
The first daily fast of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan began on Thursday. During the coming four weeks, hundreds of millions of Muslims will abstain from food and water from dawn to dusk, before gathering with family and friends for nighttime meals
Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party gives tacit support to President Erdogan's rival in crucial vote
The decision by the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) reduces the possibility of a damaging split of the anti-Erdogan vote, boosting the chances of the opposition alliance's joint candidate, Kemal Kilicdaroglu
This province in quake-hit Turkey is reviving it's trust in President Erdogan
The presidential and parliamentary votes next month are widely seen as the most important of Turkey’s post-Ottoman history